El Paso Public Health, Safety departments looking to fill hundreds of positions this weekend

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The pandemic has hit many industries and sectors hard, but it's also led to the creation of new job opportunities. This weekend the City of El Paso is hoping to fill hundreds of public health and safety positions.

This job fair will be on Saturday at the city's new public health facility in northeast El Paso.

"These aren't just regular jobs. These are something you can get into and make a career out of," said Chief D'Agostino.

He said he understands how difficult these jobs can be, especially after the challenges of the pandemic, but says these jobs are critical to protecting you and your family.

"You're helping the people who need it most and so it might be thankless, but it's very rewarding." D'Agostino. "When you're working with that individual on a one-on-one basis, you can see the good you're doing. And so for that I recommend anyone who wants to who has a calling to serve to help others, I recommend you come out to this job fair."

The fair is happening Saturday at 9566 Railroad from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. You must be over the age of 18 and have at least a high school diploma or a GED.

Masks will also be required.

Below are the positions the city is looking to fill: