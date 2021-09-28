Abandoned dog found tied to post behind east El Paso business

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police said Tuesday they were investigating the case of an abandoned dog that was tied to the back of an eastside business.

The incident happened Monday during the early morning hours at 1757 George Dieter Drive, which is a shopping complex.

Detectives said employees from a business located in the complex found a gray and white pit bull dog tied to a yellow post; the dog had apparently been left there for a lengthy amount of time.

Later, authorities said a man showed up in a silver pickup truck and took the animal from employees.

Investigators said they were looking to speak with the man who was described as Hispanic with a thin and muscular build, standing about 5'9" with a sleeve tattoo of roses on his right arm. He was seen wearing a black Nike cap, black shorts and a black t-shirt.