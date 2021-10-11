El Pasoan battles it out to become top designer on HGTV show

El Paso

UPDATE: Fabiola Salayandia won the competition on Monday night. You can see it on the Facebook page "Hogar HGTV."

ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso woman is one of three finalists battling it out on HGTV's new show, "Hogar de HGTV" to be the top designer.

Fabiola Salayandia has been designing locally for more than 13 years, both residentially and commercially. She tries to make every design a winner, to suit her client's taste.

"I try to incorporate this into every design that I do. I love to incorporate foliage for a fresh look," says Salayandia.

ABC-7 caught up with her for an interview at a restaurant she recently designed, Taco Estrella on Edgemere. The dining room features unique booths, foliage on the wall, mirrors and unique lighting - which she says is key.

She says she's learned a lot during her time on the new Latin TV competition. Contestants are asked to design spaces in a short time frame, with a limited budget. The competition allows her to show off her creativity, and get out of her comfort zone. The initial group of hundreds would-be designers is now down to the top three, and she's the only female contender.

"I'm very proud to show the rest of the world what El Paso is all about. I've actually proven to everybody out there that a city like this is big on trends, it's big on fashion, talent, and I'm bringing what we are all about right there," she says.

She's designed spaces in local homes, restaurants, spas and hair salons. She'll now bring her experiences from the show back to El Paso, incorporating things she's learned into future jobs. And what she does truly changes the way you feel about a space.

"A makeover can transform a space completely. the mood - bedroom, you rest, restaurant, you want to attract people. You're always looking for a nice place to be with family and friends," says Salayandia.

On Monday night, HGTV's "Hogar HGTV" winner will be announced. You can watch it on the Facebook page "Hogar HGTV."