Man killed in off-road dirt bike crash near canal in Lower Valley

UPDATE: El Paso police confirmed a man was found dead from an off-road dirt bike crash near a canal area off the 1100 block N. Zaragoza Road just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

However, police indicated it is unknown exactly when the crash may have actually taken place; the investigation into the deadly incident was ongoing and no further details were provided by authorities.

ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- At least one person died Sunday evening in an off-road mishap involving an ATV in the Lower Valley.

Fire officials said it happened near Blackie Cheser Park off the 1100 block N. Zaragoza Road.

It wasn't immediately known if other injuries had occurred.

Authorities didn't immediately have further details about the deadly incident.