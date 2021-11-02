WATCH: Bishop Seitz celebrates All Souls Day Mass at Mt. Carmel Cemetery

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso's Catholic Bishop Mark Seitz celebrated the Mass for All Souls Day on Tuesday at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

All Souls Day is a day of remembrance and prayer for those who have passed. For many faithful in the Borderland, it is a day of great tradition where they visit the graves of their loved ones and leave candles, among other remembrances.

Seitz said this year holds particular importance as the world continues to grapple with violence and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. He quoted Pope Francis in saying: "This is an occasion to pray, in a special way, for all the victims of war and violence," and noted that it is a time to join spiritually with people all across the world "who in these days go to pray on the tombs of their loved ones."

