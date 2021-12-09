El Paso Water asking you to protect your pipes before first anticipated freeze

EL PASO, Texas -- With freezing temperatures heading to the Borderland this weekend and an ABC-7 First Alert in place, El Paso Water wants to remind you to be proactive and protect your pipes which could save your hundreds of dollars.

Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Make sure to insulate any exposed pipes and faucets outside your home. This also includes those in basements, garages, attics, etc.

Let cold water drip from faucets of these exposed pipes. That drip can prevent pipes from freezing because the temperature of the water is above freezing.

Know where your water meter is and how to turn water off. You'll want to make sure to do this immediately if your pipes do burst to avoid more damage and water waste.

If you're going on vacation or will be away from your home for several days, turn off your water at the meter.

"It's not a bad idea to just go ahead and insulate it now be ready," said Christina Montoya, spokesperson for El Paso Water. "If you're not prepared and you watch the news, if you watch KVIA and they're telling you a cold front is coming through the hard freezes coming, then get out there and use a towel, just wrapped that exposed piping with some duct tape. That's better than nothing to help you through these times."

El Paso Water says if something were to happen, they are not responsible for pipes that start at your meter and run throughout your property.

Calling a local plumber is the next step.

Costumer should also check outdoor plumbing and monitor their water meter to make sure there are no leaks. That could not only increase your bill, but also make the pipes more vulnerable.

If you do experience a large amount of water loss due to a broken pipe, you can contact El Paso Water Customer Service at 915-594-5500 to get a partial credit your bill once repairs are completed.

