New cleaning contract with a steep increase approved for the El Paso airport as they struggle with staff shortages

EL PASO, Texas -- City Council approved a new contract with a large increase for cleaning services at the airport to help with staff shortages.

That contract sees a 28.14% increase due to what they say are additional areas the contractors need to cover. That contract will run from the 1st of Jan., 2022 - Dec. 31st, 2024 with both Workquest and Professional Contract Services Inc.

“That contract has given us a little more flexibility because they hire people with disabilities that normally haven’t entered the job market," said Tony Nevarez, assistant director of aviation at the El Paso International Airport. "We’re able to hire those people that have been looking for jobs for a long period of time.”

Nevarez said many of these employees have hidden disabilities while others are hearing impaired.

According to Nevarez, nearly every department at the airport right now is short-staffed. They currently have around 30 open positions throughout security and operations, including custodial staff.

If you're interested in applying you can get in touch via the airport's website.