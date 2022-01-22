DPS Special Agent from El Paso dies in line of duty

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Safety is mourning the loss of a special agent from El Paso.

According to the department, DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas, 37, was was involved in a 'tragic accident' near Eagle Pass while working on a tactical mission in Maverick County on Friday.

Authorities say Salas was initially transported to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center, but was airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio, where he died Saturday morning at 11 a.m. surrounded by his family.

On the tactical mission near Eagle Pass, Salas was part of a DPS Special Operations Group working jointly with the U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit. Authorities have not released the details of the accident to the public.

Special Agent Salas joined the Department of Public Safety in 2013, according to the department. He was originally stationed in El Paso. Prior to that, he served as a Texas Highway Patrol trooper and was a special agent in the department's Criminal Investigations Division.

Salas was also a member of the DPS West Texas Special Response Team. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps.