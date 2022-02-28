City looks at alternatives to Downtown El Paso arena
EL PASO, Texas – After 10 years of debate, lawsuits and little progress, city leaders are reevaluating how to move forward on the Multipurpose Cultural and Performing Arts center voters approved in 2012.
According to El Paso Matters, the city could abandon plans to build an arena in Downtown El Paso - and instead choose an indoor-outdoor entertainment complex that incorporates elements of the Duranguito neighborhood.
“Our understanding is they want to see those buildings as is. So can we look at other alternative options for those? So we need to look at the possibility. Nothing is saying this is the direction that we’re gonna go, this is just a conversation in terms of how do we get there,” said city spokeswoman Laura Cruz-Acosta.
Cruz-Acosta says the multi-purpose cultural and performing arts center will be built in the downtown area, it's just a matter of where, and whether some historical building can be preserved.
Don’t put another venue in the downtown area. There is not enough parking as it is. It’s like trying to shovel 10 pounds of manure into a 5 pound bag!
Downtown El Paso needs more parking garages.
El Paso should convert all these vacant buildings downtown and convert them into parking garages and/or high rise apartments.
I have never seen so many empty and ugly buildings in my life.
There isn’t an appet.ite for downtown sadly. Personally I wish there was.
I agree. I love downtowns no matter what city they are in.