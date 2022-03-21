Skip to Content
El Paso
By
today at 11:35 AM
Published 11:46 AM

Could El Paso be getting its own “X”?

Border Alliance
Border Alliance
Could El Paso get its own version of La Equis?

EL PASO, Texas — The big red sculpture in Ciudad Juarez, known as La Equis, has become a part of El Paso’s skyline, but could the city get its own monument in the future? 

Pedro Francisco Rodriguez, a Mexican artist, designed a monument that would be placed in El Paso. It is a yellow monument that will stand about 130 feet tall. Francisco says it will represent a “threshold” into the future. There’s a picture of the design at the top of this story. 

Francisco says the monument would cost $3 million, and he wants to place it in Ascarate Park, across from La Equis. Francisco is speaking with city and county officials about the idea. 

El Paso

Dylan McKim

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

  1. We just made the list of “least affordable cities in the US,” don’t waste another 3 million of the taxpayers money of some sculpture. No added value in that!

Leave a Reply

Skip to content