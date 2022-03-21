Could El Paso be getting its own “X”?

EL PASO, Texas — The big red sculpture in Ciudad Juarez, known as La Equis, has become a part of El Paso’s skyline, but could the city get its own monument in the future?

Pedro Francisco Rodriguez, a Mexican artist, designed a monument that would be placed in El Paso. It is a yellow monument that will stand about 130 feet tall. Francisco says it will represent a “threshold” into the future. There’s a picture of the design at the top of this story.

Francisco says the monument would cost $3 million, and he wants to place it in Ascarate Park, across from La Equis. Francisco is speaking with city and county officials about the idea.