Free childcare, early childhood education fair, forum to be held for El Paso parents

EL PASO, Texas -- Finding reliable and affordable childcare is an issue still impacting working parents, but several organizations and community leaders are coming together to help ease some of their stress.

Early Matters El Paso will be hosting a free childcare resource fair and forum Saturday, March 26 at the Region 19 Head Start facility located on 1670 Chito Samaniego Dr. in east El Paso.

Parents will be able to learn about early childhood educational programs, free child care, free after school programs, and more.

The fair begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by a forum at 11 a.m. made up of several community leaders to discuss the state of early childhood development in the Borderland.

Early childhood education took a hit two years ago due to the pandemic as pre-k enrollment dropped. Schools across the Borderland are hoping to get more kids back in the classroom for the upcoming fall semester.

"This is an opportunity for parents to see that it's safe (for their kids to go back to school)," said Sofia Maciel, spokesperson for Fabens ISD. "That we're striving to make sure that their children are exposed to a safe and cohesive environment and what resources are available because everything changes."

There will also be childcare available at the fair for parents.

To register, click here.