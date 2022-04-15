EPISD mixing up p.e. class, implements cardio drumming for students

EL PASO, Texas -- Students at some Borderland schools are marching to the beat of a new kind of own drum in p.e. class.

It’s called cardio drumming where students beat on exercise balls using drum sticks all while doing cardio movements. It's one of the unique ways EPISD is keeping students active. The p.e. program is alternated throughout each of it’s elementary schools and has expanded to the middle schools.

“I first saw the program at a conference that I did for health & p.e. teachers, and I really liked it," said John Adams, EPISD's director of health, wellness, and physical education. "We're always looking for ways to make fitness more fun.

The program get kids who don’t necessarily like playing kickball to breaking a sweat following certain steps to videos online to get their body moving.

“I love doing all the dances and drumming with the sticks on the yoga ball," said Celeste Espinoza, a 6th grader at Wiggs Middle School.

“It’s pretty fun and I think the kids that come in the coming years will like it and they’ll have fun with it also," said Catalina Serrano, another 6th grader at Wiggs.

While the activity that may seem silly students told ABC-7 it brings them closet together to laugh and play while also getting exercise.