Spotlight on Mom: Living the dream – mother, wife, doctorate student, and businesswoman

EL PASO, Texas - Balancing dreams while living the ultimate dream has become an artform for Victoria Pineda. She is Vice President of Institutional Advancement for the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine, executive director for a foundation, runs an auction business, and is pursuing her doctorate at Vanderbilt University. Most importantly she is mother to Francesca and wife to Richard.

Her secret to juggling all these hats? "I don't sleep a lot," Pineda said.

Doctorate studies fit in between 9 p.m. to midnight. Everything else finds time around the clock. Pineda says her days are filled with lists, planning, mommy guilt, and stress, but adds you need to appreciate every single day.

"I want to approach life with a lot of joy and I want her (Francesca) to have joy," Pineda said. "We do a lot of celebrating... we have a lot of cake and treats. I want her to have amazing memories."

Pineda shares some advice: find joy in every day, don't compare yourself to others, and do what makes you happy.

"When my husband and I started dating, I said I don't want to cook, it doesn't bring me joy, it feels like a chore," shared Piñeda. This is not a problem in the family, her husband Dr. Richard Pineda, Head of UTEP's Communications Department, happily fills this role.

Pineda says having a good partner and knowing your limits helps you do it all, even if there are things you won't or can't do.

"There is nothing that I will ever do that will be better than being her (Francesa's) mom... ever!"

