‘Spring into Summer’, learn about how you can get your kids involved in summer programs

EL PASO, Texas -- Looking to keep your kids entertained, connected and educated this summer, the BOOST Network has your answer.

Right now the Spring into Summer Program starts May 8 and is all about informing parents on the different summer programs on offer.

Jennifer Burton with the Border Youth Athletic Association says summer programs are "incredibly important for both physical and socio-emotional health." Burton went onto say that they bring kids and families together into dynamic environments where they can get exercise and connect with each other.

If you want to learn more about the different summer programs or the Spring into Summer Program you can go to the BOOST Network's website.