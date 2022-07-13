El Pasoan City Represenative sworn in as Chairman of Sister Cities International

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso City Representative and Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein was officially sworn in as the first Latino Chairman of Sister Cities International Friday at the annual Summer Leadership Meeting in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Led by Svarzbein, El Paso and Juarez hosted the Mexico-U.S. Sister Cities Mayors’ Summit in February of 2020. The summit brought 400 people to the region to learn about the relationship between the two nations.

“I am humbled and honored to be elected by the board as the new Chairman of Sister Cities International. I truly believe our community has prepared me for this position. I was born and raised in our border community where language, country and economic barriers do not stop the history and future of our shared international community of El Paso and Juarez,” said Svarzbein.

Svarzbein's first major event as Chairman will be this October at the U.S. Sister Cities Mayors’ Community Summit in San Diego and Tijuana.