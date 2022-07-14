Gas prices drop in Texas and New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas -- Both Texas and New Mexico are seeing a dip in gas prices this week.

In Texas, the statewide average price of a gallon of unleaded gas is $4.14, according to Triple-A. That's 19 cents less than last week but still $1.31 more than this time last year.

In El Paso, the cheapest unleaded gas is $3.97 a gallon at Rudy's on Gateway East near Yarbrough, according to Gas Buddy.

In New Mexico, the average price per gallon statewide is $4.44, which is 13 cents less than last week. The lowest gas prices in New Mexico are in and around Albuquerque.

According to an oil-industry analyst from Gas Buddy, by mid-August, the national average price of gas per gallon could drop from $4.60 to under $4.00.

Track gas prices here.