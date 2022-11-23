Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Following two pediatric deaths in Texas due to influenza, Immunize El Paso is increasing efforts for flu vaccinations.

Texas reported the deaths of two girls, a three-year-old in Hidalgo, Texas and a four-year-old in Temple, Texas. One of the girls had no underlying health conditions.

According to the CDC, there are currently seven reported pediatric deaths due to influenza in the 2022-2023 flu season.

Immunize El Paso said in a release that children have double the possibility of contracting the flu than adults 65 and over.

During October, El Paso County saw 297 reported cases of influenza. That's three times the amount of cases seen in October 2021 and 2020.

Immunize El Paso said it is ramping up staffing top coincide with an increase in flu vaccinations expected, including children.

You can get your flu vaccine at any of Immunize El Paso's clinics as well as outreach sites scheduled over the coming months. For more information visit immunizeelpaso.org or call 915-533-3414.