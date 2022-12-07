Porch pirates are snatching vulnerable packages from doorsteps

EL PASO, Texas - thieves or so-called “porch pirates.” snatch vulnerable packages from doorsteps day or night, and with the popularity of online shopping, they have plenty of targets.

A lot of time your packages get delivered when you’re at work. That’s when porch pirates will drive around neighborhoods looking for packages sitting out. Some thieves even follow behind delivery trucks and wait for the opportunity to steal packages.

Some tips would be to opt for the signature required, install security cameras, or have your neighbors monitor your packages and do the same for them.

if you do suspect your package has been stolen contact local law enforcement and if security footage is available it can help with the investigation.