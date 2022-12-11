Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas -- Masses took place across the Borderland Sunday to celebrate the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which recognizes the day that the Virgin Mary appeared before a young man in 1531 Mexico, according to tradition.

While the national Mexican holiday is officially December 12th, hundreds of people celebrated Sunday from El Paso to Las Cruces.

In Segundo Barrio, a street mass featured dancing, music, and traditional attire. The family who started the celebration around 40 years ago also provided food and drinks for all those who participated.

"We are very devout to the Virgin Mary. My mom and dad instilled that in us. They started this. And it feels good that we are still celebrating the Virgin Mary," said organizer Josefina Leticia Ramirez Mendoza, who also said of the community, "They are participating with a lot of excitement. They come with a lot of devotion."

Meanwhile, hundreds climbed the Pueblo of Tortugas' "A" Mountain for a mass held by the Bishop of the Diocese of Las Cruces at the peak after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Thousands of people from all over have joined the pilgrimage for over a century, often sacrificing personal comfort by climbing without shoes or carrying heavy loads.