Migrants downtown as temperatures drop below freezing

EL PASO, Texas - Nearly more than 2,500 migrants cross into El Paso each day as temperatures continue to drop below freezing. Migrants stay warm by staying inside the airport for homeless shelters that are over capacity, but many find themselves sleeping on the street.

The Supreme Court is ordering a temporary stay of Title 42, the Trump-era policy at the southern border that allowed the government to expel migrants and deny asylum during the pandemic.

Title 42 was set to be expired tomorrow but is now temporarily stopped for the moment.