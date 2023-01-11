Vitalant hosts annual blood drive, low on supply demand

EL PASO, Texas -- Vitalant is asking the community to donate blood at it's annual Barnett-Harley Davidson blood drive this weekend.

It's the 34th year the blood bank is hosting the blood drive.

Vitalant typically sees blood donations drop during the holidays and is still recuperating from low blood supply caused by the pandemic.

All blood types are needed especially Type O blood and platelets.

Vitalant is also simultaneously hosting a blood drive at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

Special prizes will also be up for grabs including a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a 70" flat screen TV and more. Donors will also receive a goody bag with a t-shirt inside.

The blood drive runs from Jan. 13 to 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

KVIA is a proud sponsor.

To learn more, including what you need to know to donate, click here.