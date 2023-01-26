Skip to Content
El Paso
today at 10:53 AM
Published 10:50 AM

Road closures for El Paso Police Chief Gregory Allen’s services

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Road closures for the funeral arrangements honoring El Paso Police Chief's Gregory K. Allen have been posted by the Texas Department of Transportation.

Thursday

Paisano eastbound flyover to Loop 375 Border Highway eastbound will be closed between 3:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday.

Friday

The following closures will be in place Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

  • Zaragoza from Escobar to I-10.
  • Gateway East from Lee Trevino to Loop 375.
  • Direct connectors from I -10 Eastbound to Loop 375 north and south I-10 Westbound to Loop 375 Northbound director connector.
  • I-10 eastbound Zaragoza exit.
  • Right lane closure on I-10 Eastbound from Zaragoza to Loop 375.
  • Loop 375 Northbound at I-10. All traffic will have to exit to direct connectors I-10 East or Westbound.
Kerry Mannix

