Road closures for El Paso Police Chief Gregory Allen’s services

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Road closures for the funeral arrangements honoring El Paso Police Chief's Gregory K. Allen have been posted by the Texas Department of Transportation.

Thursday

Paisano eastbound flyover to Loop 375 Border Highway eastbound will be closed between 3:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday.

Friday

The following closures will be in place Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: