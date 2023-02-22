EP Waters to host ‘DiscoverE’ event after two-year hiatus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Water along with the American Council of Engineering Companies of El Paso are hosting DiscoverE at the TecH2O Learning Center on Saturday.

The event, which was put on hold for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is back to wrap up Engineering week.

DiscoverE is a free, family event that highlights all things water engineering. Families can enjoy fun activities with engineers, exhibits and a competitive challenge for middle and high school students with prizes.

There will also be food trucks onsite for people to enjoy.

El Paso Water is also partnering with El Paso's upcoming children’s museum and science center, La Nube: The Shape of Imagination.

The two organizations will be making a surprise announcement the day of the event.

DiscoverE: Creating the Future takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 25 at the TecH2O Learning Center located on 10751 Montana Ave.