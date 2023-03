The Bring It On! Comedy Tour is coming to El Paso. Some big names stopping by the Sun City are Faizon Love, Bill Bellamy, and Gary Owen. The show will be this Friday, March 31, 2023, at 8:00 PM. The event will be held at the Civic Center Plaza.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

