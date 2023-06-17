Residents of an Upper Valley neighborhood call for speed bumps after man, dog killed

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Residents of an Upper Valley neighborhood are calling for speed bumps to be put on their street after a man and his dog were killed by a drunk driver Friday night.

"Our entire community is kind of upset because we've always said we needed speed bumps, but we've never actually pushed for it, and it's sad that someone had to lose their life for that to happen," said Kenzi Taylor, a resident of the neighborhood surrounding Emory Road, were the crash happened.

Special Traffic Investigators said that 32-year-old Cody Reid Lesher was speeding when he lost control of his car and crashed, hitting 35-year-old Alfredo Dominguez and his dog in the process.

Both Dominguez and the dog died.

"Their speed was something that is unimaginable. It's not like they were going 10 over the speed limit. To my knowledge, they were going 73 over the speed limit, at minimum when they hit," said Taylor. "It's not just like you're speeding a little bit and you get pulled over for it, like, that is an insane amount of speed."

Taylor, 19, said she has lived in the neighborhood her entire life, and is sad to see how bad the problem has gotten.

"I think it's gotten a lot worse. When I was little, it wasn't as bad as it is now," she said. "It'll be like the middle of the night and you hear people street racing down the street. And it's constant. It just keeps getting worse."