Casa Auto Group donates Jeep to benefit Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Casa Auto Group gifted a Jeep Gladiator Overland truck to one lucky person in the Red Raider community!

Medical student Kristina Ingles won the truck in the raffle organized by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation benefiting Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and student scholarships.

"Scholarships funded by the raffle’s proceeds will help increase the number of health care professionals in our region, which will improve health care access for members of our community," the university stated in a recent news release.

The Lowenfield family, owners of the Casa Auto Group, were there as the winner was announced Friday. The company donated the Jeep to the raffle.

Ingles says that she was in class when she heard the news that she had won the raffle. She told ABC-7 that she was incredibly excited to win the Jeep.

Ingles tells ABC-7 that she is a mom to a 15-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son. She is relieved to be able to pass down her current car to her children and drive the new truck.