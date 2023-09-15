Eastwood High band fundraising for family of Bowie High band member who died

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Eastwood High School's Trooper Band announced that they are hosting their annual fundraiser for the benefit of 17-year-old Daniel Esparza's family Friday. A Bowie Bear band member, Esparza died Sunday after collapsing at his school's home football game last week, against the Eastwood Troopers.

Esparza was the drum major for the band. His family told ABC-7 he died of a heart attack due to complications from a rare heart condition called Kawasaki syndrome. The condition causes high fevers and inflammation of the blood vessels.

The Annual Trooper Band Family and Friends night is open to the community, and will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. from Trooper Stadium.

According to a flier sent out by the band, concessions will be sold throughout the night during their performance, and all proceeds will be given to the Esparza family.

If you cannot attend the performance but still wish to help the Esparza family, there is a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of Daniel Esparza's medical and funeral expenses.

You can count on ABC-7 to be at the fundraiser and bring you full coverage on air and online.