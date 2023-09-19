El Paso County Elections Department encourages residents to register to vote today

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Today, citizens across the United States are celebrating National Voter Registration Day, a day dedicated to encouraging and facilitating voter registration. As the nation gears up for local elections and the 2024 presidential election, communities are coming together to emphasize the importance of participation in the democratic process.

The El Paso County Elections Department is partnering with National Voter Registration Day, to raise awareness about the significance of voter registration and make the process as accessible as possible to eligible citizens.

Residents are encouraged to come out to register today at any of these locations from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

El Paso County Elections Department, 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314, 79901

El Paso Community College- Rio Grande Campus, 100 W. Rio Grande Ave. 79902

El Paso Community College- Transmountain Campus, 9570 Gateway N Blvd. 79924

El Paso Community College-Valle Verde Campus, 919 Hunter Dr. 79915

Southwest University, 6101 Montana Ave. 79925

The University of Texas at El Paso, 500 W. University Ave. 79968

Western Technical College-Diana Campus, 9451 Diana Dr. 79924

Western Technical College-Plaza Campus, 9624 Plaza Cir. 79927

You can check your registration status online. If you are unable to register in person, you can also download the application online and mail it in.