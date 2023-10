City of El Paso releases fall schedule for its aquatic centers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you need to get your laps in the pool, or just want to take a soak this fall, the City of El Paso's aquatic centers have your back!

The following Aquatic Centers are available for swimming:

Armijo Aquatic Center

911 S. Ochoa St.

Monday-Thursday: 5 to 6:30 a.m.; 8 a.m. to noon; 5 to 9 p.m.

Friday: 5 to 6:30 a.m.; 8 a.m. to noon

Saturday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Delta Aquatic Center

4451 Delta Dr.

Monday-Friday: 6 to 11 a.m.

Monday-Thursday: 4 to 8 p.m.

Eastside Natatorium at The Beast

13501 Jason Crandall Dr.

Monday-Friday: 5 a.m. to noon; 5 to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hawkins Aquatic Center

1500 Hawkins Blvd.

Monday-Thursday: 5 to 6:30 a.m.; 8 a.m. to noon; 6-9 p.m.

Friday: 5 to 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. to noon

Saturday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Marty Robbins Aquatic Center

11600 Vista Del Sol Dr.

Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to noon; 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday: 5 a.m. to noon

Saturday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Memorial Aquatic Center

3251 Copper Ave.

Monday-Thursday: 5 to 7 a.m.; 8:30 a.m. to noon; 5 to 9 p.m.

Friday: 5 to 7 a.m.; 8:30 a.m. to noon

Saturday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veterans Aquatic Center

5301 Salem Dr.

Monday-Thursday: 5 to 6 a.m.; 8 a.m. to noon; 5 to 9 p.m.

Friday: 5 to 6 a.m.; 8 a.m. to noon

Westside Natatorium

650 Wallenberg Dr.

Monday-Friday: 5 a.m. to noon; 5 to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. to noon

William W. Cowan Aquatic Center

8100 Independence Dr.

Monday-Thursday: 5 to 6 a.m.; 8 a.m.to noon; 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday: 5 to 6 a.m.; 8 a.m. to noon

Saturday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

‌

Admission is $3 for adults 18 to 50 years old, and $2 for children 17 years and younger or seniors 60 years and older. You can also buy memberships at the facilities.