DEA El Paso to host Family Summit

WHEN: Thursday, November 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MST.

WHERE: Hope City Community Church, 6115 Woodrow Bean, El Paso, TX 79924

WHAT: Summit for New Mexico and West Texas families who have suffered the terrible loss of a loved one to fentanyl or other illicit substances

WHO: DEA El Paso Division, U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas, U.S. Attorney’s Office District of New Mexico, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and more.

WHY: DEA El Paso Division and the above agencies want to hear from families in West Texas and New Mexico as they share about their loved ones, but also assist them with awareness information, education resources, introduce them to other prevention/treatment/counseling partners (who will have tables at the event).

Families who would like to attend the event must register for the free event. To register or to get more information, families should contact Michelle Rincon at 915-479-2540 or Michelle.Rincon@dea.gov.