What’s on Doppler Radar: Does fishing folklore help you catch that big one?

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Frank Vilorio has been fishing at elephant butte lake for thirty years as a fishing guide. He's a combo fishing expert - says he watches ABC-7 to get the latest forecast and uses some weather fishing folklore.

The day I went out fishing was gorgeious - sunny and warm. The problem is, it's not a cloudy day. weather fishing folklore says a cloudy day is the best time for fishing, but what are you going to do, we live in El Paso.

Frank Vilorio is a fishing guide with the land of enchantment fishing guide services. He says clouds tend to freak the fish out - they're not use to clouds like you might see in places like Mississippi or east Texas so clouds don't make much of a difference when it comes to catching fish here on the lake.

We were doing a lot of vertical fishing - jerking the line up and down looking to catch some hungry white bass. As the day wore on and the temperatures increased the number of bites became less and less - and then I noticed something - the winds were from the east and from what I understand, that's when fish bite the least. Vilorio says it is true that an easterly keeps the fish off the hook, but a westerly wind is best. Northerly winds typically indicate a cold front is coming so that shuts the fish down at the lake.

We hit a lot of spots in a couple of hours - using the latest technology showing us where the fish are and at what depth but it's getting hot with high pressure in control. Too bad the barometric pressure isn't dropping because that's when fish get hungry and aggressive. Vilorio says zoo plankton and other bait typically rises to the top and that does help catch fish.

Whether all this folklore helps you, there's nothing like being on the lake.