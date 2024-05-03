CRRUA working through checklist to improve water quality, compliance

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) is working to improve, a spokesperson says. In order to track progress, the utility has developed a checklist.

"During its 2023 Sanitary Survey of the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA), the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) identified 58-deficiencies that needed to be addressed," a spokesperson explained Friday. "CRRUA is continually making headway in addressing the deficiencies and has created this checklist to track progress."

CRRUA says that in the last report they were 56% compliant. Now, as of May 3, 2024, the utility is at 70% compliance.

Look through the complete checklist below.

In Progress: Retain an operator familiar with effectively operating the water system arsenic treatment plants. Ensure all treatment plant operators are trained on effective process control monitoring and recordkeeping. (Primary corrections completed. NMED requesting secondary information.)

Completed: Verify that all arsenic treatment plants are in operation and that drinking water treated has an arsenic value under 0.010 mg/L (10 ppb).

In Progress: Begin process control monitoring and record keeping based upon manufacturer recommendations and industry standards. Ensure all operators are trained on effective process control monitoring and recordkeeping. (Primary corrections completed. NMED requesting secondary information.)

In Progress: Routinely check calibration of all chemical addition pumps and submit documentation that all chemical pumps have been calibrated and checked. (Primary corrections completed. NMED requesting secondary information.)

Completed: Document that Treatment Plant #3 gas chlorination building is secure.

Completed: Document that Treatment Plant #1b gas chlorination building is secure.

Completed: Document that STCATP backflow tank ladder gate is secure.

Completed: Document that STCATP backflow tank access hatch is secure.

Completed: Repair Anapra Storage Tank fence.

Completed: Secure Anapra Storage Tank access hatch.

Completed: Repair Meadow Vista Storage Tank fence.

Completed: Backfill erosion under gate at Meadow Vista Storage Tank.

Completed: Backfill erosion under fence at Tierra Madre Tank.

Completed: Secure access hatch at Tierra Madre Tank.

Completed: Repair or replace overflow flap valve at Small Tank.

Completed: Document that Large Tank overflow is screened or protected with a flap valve and remove sediment buildup blocking drain.

Completed: Airport Tank overflow line must be screened with 24 mesh or fit with a flap valve.

Completed: Document that Meadow Vista Storage Tank is screened or protected with a flap valve and remove sediment blocking drain.

Completed: Remove sediment buildup at Tierra Madre Tank.

Completed: Document that Well #3 STBC well vents are downturned and screened with 24 mesh.

Completed: Document that Well #3 SP well vents are downturned and screened with 24 mesh.

Completed: Document that Well #3 SP air relief valves are downturned and sealed with 24 mesh.

Completed: Document that Well #5 STIP casing lip is repaired.

Completed: Document that Well #6A STIP air relief valves are downturned and screened with 24 mesh.

Completed: Document that Well #11A has adequate seal at sounder cap.

Completed: Document that Well #11A has adequate seal around well cap plates.

Completed: Document that leak in STIP Booster Station pump building is repaired.

Completed: Document that SP Booster Station air relief valve is screened with 24 mesh

Completed: Document that leak at STIP caustic soda hold tank is repaired.

Completed: Document that leak in sludge discharge valve at SPATP backwash tank is repaired.

In Progress: Document that leaks in drain valves at SPATP are repaired.

Completed: Document that the SPATP backwash tank overflow has proper screen or valve.

Completed: Document that chemicals stored at STIPTP not ANSI/NSF approved are stored in an alternate location.

Completed: Document that chemicals stored at STCATP not ANSI/NSF approved are stored in an alternate location.

Completed: Document that Well #2 electrical conduit is adequately sealed.

Completed: Document that Well #2 where an air relief valve was removed, a closed valve used to plug the pipe is adequately capped.

In Progress: Document that large Tank pressure gauge used to monitor tank levels is operable.

In Progress: Document that Airport Tank level indicator is operable.

In Progress: Submit an emergency response plan that outlines how emergencies are addressed and how customer complaints are processed and tracked.

In Progress: Submit an adequate operations & maintenance plan and document that all operations staff read and understand the Plan.

In Progress: Install treatment plant alarms and automatic shutdown.

Completed: Have spare parts on hand for all essential components.

Completed: Have a written program that details routine flushing of fire suppression booster piping and associated equipment. The program must be included in the regular operation & maintenance plan.

Completed: Calculate and document water loss on a routine basis and/or conduct a water audit. (Due 04/30/24)

Completed: Remove excess vegetation around Anapra Tank. (Due 04/30/24)

Completed: Remove excess vegetation around Large Tank. (Due 04/30/24)

Completed: Remove excess vegetation around Airport Tank. (Due 3/31/24)

Completed: Repair Airport Tank valve leak. (Due 4/30/24)

Completed: Administration staff must arrange and attend detailed training on drinking water regulations.

Completed: Install adequate splash pad at Sierra Madre Tank overflow to minimize soil erosion. (Due 5/31/24)

In Progress: Submit professional inspection report of Border Tank. (Due 12/31/24)

In Progress: Submit professional inspection report of Small Tank. (Due 12/31/24)

In Progress: Submit professional inspection report of Large Tank. (Due 12/31/24)

In Progress: Submit professional inspection report of Airport Tank. (Due 12/31/24)

In Progress: Submit professional inspection report of Santa Teresa Community Tank. (Due 12/31/24)

In Progress: Submit professional inspection report of Tierra Madre Tank. (Due 12/31/24)

In Progress: Submit professional inspection report of Meadow Vista Tank. (Due 12/31/24)

In Progress: Submit professional inspection report of Anapra Tank. (Due 12/31/24)

Find the regularly-updated checklist on the CRRUA website home page and on the utility's Facebook page.