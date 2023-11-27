Socorro school bus driver accused of using 13-year-old daughter to solicit sex from boy

Update: The Socorro Independent School District placed De La Cruz on unpaid leave on November 17, 2023. The district tells ABC-7 she has worked with the district since September 2019.

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Police arrested a 50-year-old woman for allegedly encouraging a 14-year-old boy into a sexual relationship with her 13-year-old daughter, prosecutors said.

Ana Guadalupe De La Cruz was in a virtual bond hearing Monday after being jailed January 18 on two counts of online solicitation of a minor under 14.

Prosecutors allege that De La Cruz sent the boy text messages saying he should invite her daughter to take a shower and to use condoms, and sent inappropriate videos that she took of her daughter.

County records show the offense date as Feb. 19, 2022.

Defense attorneys identified De La Cruz as Socorro ISD worker. ABC-7 found a listing for part-time bus driver Ana Delacruz on the SISD directory. ABC-7 reached out to SISD for more information and have yet to hear from them.

A magistrate judge granted De La Cruz $25,000 bond cash and $60,000 personal recognizance bond. The judge also required De La Cruz to inform the school district about her arrest.