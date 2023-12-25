El Paso Police respond to a Lower Valley shooting, one injured

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police responded to a shots fire call along the 7900 block of Monterrey Dr. in the Lower Valley.

The report came into dispatch just before 1 a.m. Christmas Day.

One person was injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No word on the severity of the injuries or what led to the shooting.

This is an on-going investigation, we will update this story on-air and online as information is released by police.