Man stabbed on Sun Metro bus, El Paso police racing to find suspect

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police are looking for the person they say stabbed a man on a Sun Metro bus Thursday. Police are not identifying the victim as they have yet to contact his next of kin.

Crimes Against Persons detectives say that the unknown "offender" got into an argument with a woman on the bus. When the unnamed victim intervened, the man stabbed him.

The alleged stabber then got off the bus on the 1600 block of Texas Avenue in south-central El Paso.

Emergency crews rushed the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This happened Thursday, May 2, 2024 just before 6 PM.

"Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying the man responsible for the stabbing," a spokesperson stated Friday. "Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number of 915-832-4400 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477."