El Paso man accused of posing as cosmetic surgeon, sexually assaulting women

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested 43-year-old Tito Villarreal on January 22, 2024 after investigators allege he posed as a cosmetic surgeon then sexually assaulted women. Now, police are looking for more potential victims.

Police say that Villarreal used "spoofing" technology to make his phone calls appear as though they had been dialed by a legitimate medical facility. He also used a Facebook page under his own name. Police say he used both of these methods to contact women and convince them to go to a West El Paso hotel to get a message by a licensed theratpist.

Crimes Against Persons detectives say they found evidence that Villarreal sexually assaulted women in two cases. Villarreal was initially booked on outstanding traffic warrants, then rebooked the next day on a sexual assault charge. He was issued a $150,000 bond.

"Investigators believe Villarreal may have contacted other women," police explained. "Anyone having information on this case should call Investigators at (915)212-4040 or (915)832-4400."

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.