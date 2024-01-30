Man accused of assaulting neighbors in Northwest El Paso facing 8 charges

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 44-year-old Raymundo Guerrero Jr. is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting in Northwest El Paso Monday morning.

Police responded to the 7800 block of Enchanted Ridge just after 9:45 a.m. Monday. Investigators learned Guerrero had begun to fire a handgun inside his home, next to a 42-year-old woman. She ran out of the house. That is when police say Guerrero picked up a rifle and started firing at neighboring homes. A 41-year-old driver was caught in the fire and injured. A neighbor gave him first aid treatment, according to El Paso Police officials. Emergency crews took the driver to the hospital where he was last listed as in "critical but stable condition."

Police say Guerrero then went to a neighboring house and assaulted a 65-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman. Police say that Guerrero took off his clothes as officers arrived. He tried to run back into his house, but officers detained him.

Police charged Guerrero with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, injury to the elderly, class A assault, and four counts of deadly conduct. He was booked into an El Paso jail where he is being held on bond.

El Paso Police have not yet provided insight on the motive behind Guerrero's alleged attack. ABC-7 is working to learn more.