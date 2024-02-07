Thousands of El Pasoans could see their internet bill go up once Affordable Connectivity Program ends

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Affordable Connectivity Program, which allowed qualifying households to pay a lower monthly internet bill, is set to end in April 2024.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, back in January 2024, the program began steps to wind down, due to lack of additional funding from Congress.

The ACP allowed families up to a $30 discount per month in internet services, and a $75 discount for those who lived on Tribal lands, according to the FCC.

Federal statistics show that more than 80,000 families in El Paso County are enrolled in the program.

ABC-7 reached out to El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, and were sent back this statement that read in part, "Today, as the program stops accepting new applications, I call on House Republicans to join Democrats in delivering for the American people and provide the ACP with the funding it needs.”

ABC-7 also reached out to Congressman Tony Gonzales, who's district represents a portion of Far East El Paso County. A spokeswoman responded and is working to obtain a statement, however she explained to ABC-7 that she may not be able to get one in by Wednesday evening.

ABC-7 also received responses from internet providers Spectrum and AT&T.

An AT&T spokesperson sent ABC-7 the following statement, "“We are following the FCC’s ACP wind-down rule that includes notices to households enrolled in the ACP about the potential end to the program, and we continue to urge Congress to extend the program that has helped connect millions of people.”

Spectrum told ABC-7 that they were a day one participant in the program, and have an online message portal to allow people to reach to their local representatives to try and keep the program going.