CCTE El Paso students prepare for statewide drone competition

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Students attending the Center for Career and Technology Education (CCTE) in Central El Paso are preparing to compete in the The Technology Student Association (TSA) Texas Drone Racing competition.

The competition will take place in Fort Worth in April. Students who compete will be using the drones they created themselves. During the race students have to fly a drone that's under 250 grams through the course as fast as possible.

The program started in 2019 under the direction of David Alvarado, Technology instructor. Alvarado says people who enjoy troubleshooting and problem solving love the Drone program.

The program is opened juniors and seniors in the El Paso region. Course material include electronics, soldering, assembly and programming. Students also learn material needed to get their Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 107 license.