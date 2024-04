Deputies arrested Tena at the 3300 block of Wedgewood Drive in East El Paso. They booked her into the El Paso County Jail.

Officials say that court officials issued a PR Bond Revocation warrant for Tena's Intoxicated Assault with a Vehicle causing Serious Bodily Injury charge.

