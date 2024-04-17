FBI offering new resources to protect businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The FBI and the InfraGard program invites businesses to join their partnership to enhance the nation’s collective ability to address and mitigate threats to United States.

The threat of cyber attack is at an all time high. The partnership gives it's members a network of people within their field to share information.

InfraGrad offers online courses and workshops on all threats and hazards via the National Infrastructure Resilience and Security U (NISRU) program.

It is free to be a member the only requirements are:

Employed or formerly employed within critical infrastructure for at least three years.

At least 18 years of age on the date ofapplication completion.

U.S. Citizen (U.S. Citizen by birth as defined by 8 USC 1401-1409 or a U.S. Citizen by Naturalization as defined by 8 USC 1421-1459).

Complete the InfraGard membership application form in its entirety.

Agree to the InfraGard information-sharing policy, privacy act statement, agreements to hold harmless and code of ethics.

Consent to a security risk assessment and to periodic re-confirmation of the security risk assessment. The risk assessment is a process completed by the FBI which includes local,

state, and federal criminal history, and other security-related database checks. Successful

completion of the security risk assessment does not equate to a security clearance

(InfraGard members are not given security clearances by the FBI).

Tune in to ABC 7 to find out how joining this partnership can benefit your business.