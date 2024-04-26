Skip to Content
El Paso’s Opportunity Center for the Homeless celebrates 30 years

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The Opportunity Center for the Homeless is celebrating their 30th anniversary today. The center has become the largest network of emergency shelters in the community.

To celebrate, they are hosting an open house event at the Opportunity Center for the Homeless on 1208 Myrtle Ave. from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2024.

A special presentation to honor Ray Tullius, the shelter founder will be led by Congresswoman Veronica Escobar at 9:30 a.m.

