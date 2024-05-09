Skip to Content
SISD Trustee Pablo Barrera arrested for official oppression, attorney confirms

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro ISD Trustee Pablo Barrera is charged with official oppression. Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested Barrera today.

ABC-7 spoke with Mary Stillinger, who confirmed she is serving as Barrera's attorney. She confirmed the arrest and the charge to ABC-7, adding that Barrera is cooperating with law enforcement. We are still working to confirm additional details, including the events leading up to Barrera's arrest.

He is also facing at least one "obstruction or retaliation" charge, according to jail records.

County jail records show multiple charges with offense dates of May 30 and July 1 of 2022. Barrera was booked and then released today.

Barrera represents SISD's District 5. His term ends in 2025.

We have reached out to the Socorro Independent School District, all SISD trustees, the TEA, and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. We are waiting to hear back.

