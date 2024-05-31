El Paso Zoological Society holds news conference in response to ongoing conflicts with the city
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Zoological Society will hold a news conference on Friday, May 31, at 4 p.m. to speak about recent statements made by the City after they filed two complaints and one claim.
ABC-7 reached out the City of El Paso ahead of this news conference and received a statement from Laura Cruz-Acosta, a spokesperson with the City, which read:
"The City very respectfully declines to continue to reiterate the facts. We have previously provided all the information relevant to this issue allowing the public to fact check and draw informed conclusions. All the information and communication are posted on our City website, under the ‘Latest Updates’ link. Thank you."