City of El Paso holding community meeting for new Safe Routes to School Action Plan
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is hosting a community meeting to discuss its Safe Routes to School Action Plan.
The meeting is happening at 5:30 PM Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at the Center for Civic Empowerment on the 17th floor of the Blue Flame Building at 304 Texas Avenue in Downtown El Paso.
The city's action plan aims to address school zone safety and promote walking and bicycling to school. The city wants to get community input on the creation of the plan.
The city hopes the plan will achieve the following goals:
- "Creating a safe, connected, and comfortable infrastructure network for children to walk and bike themselves to school"
- "Prioritize areas that are at risk, underrepresented, and highly utilized"
- "Provide a clear and implementable pathway for future improvements"
- "Effectively reduce vehicle speeds through design and enforcement"