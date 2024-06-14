Oscar winner Sissy Spacek to appear at Plaza Classic Film Festival in July

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Academy Award winner Sissy Spacek will make an appearance at this year's Plaza Classic Film Festival in Downtown El Paso.

The Texas native will attend the Saturday, July 27 screening of the 1980 film Coal Miner's Daughter, in which she gave an Oscar-winning portrayal of country music legend Loretta Lynn.

Spacek has appeared in numerous award winning movies, including Badlands, Carrie, Three Women, Raggedy Man, Missing, The River, Crimes of the Heart, In the Bedroom, The Straight Story, JFK, and The Help.

The Plaza Classic Film Festival runs July 18-28. Tickets went on sale today at the Plaza Theatre Box Office and on Ticketmaster.