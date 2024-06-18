New Mexico authorities searching for child sex offender last seen in El Paso area
TULAROSA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Otero County Sheriff deputies are looking for 41-year-old Tularosa resident James Martin. Officials say Martin violated his probation for criminal sexual penetration of a child by leaving Otero County. He was last seen in the El Paso/Sunland Park area, officials say.
Martin is 5'9" and weighs about 170 pounds with brown eyes and hair, although investigators believe he may have shaved his head.
Martin has been driving a black 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage with New Mexico license plates AXZP98.
Officials say that you should not approach Martin if you see him. Instead, reach out to deputies at (575)-437-2210 or Probation Officer Criag Quiroga at (575)-343-7780.