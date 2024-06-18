New Mexico authorities searching for child sex offender last seen in El Paso area

TULAROSA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Otero County Sheriff deputies are looking for 41-year-old Tularosa resident James Martin. Officials say Martin violated his probation for criminal sexual penetration of a child by leaving Otero County. He was last seen in the El Paso/Sunland Park area, officials say.

Courtesy: OCSO

Martin is 5'9" and weighs about 170 pounds with brown eyes and hair, although investigators believe he may have shaved his head.

Courtesy: OCSO

Martin has been driving a black 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage with New Mexico license plates AXZP98.

Officials say that you should not approach Martin if you see him. Instead, reach out to deputies at (575)-437-2210 or Probation Officer Criag Quiroga at (575)-343-7780.