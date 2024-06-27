El Paso teacher indicted on child pornography charges

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A grand jury has indicted Brian Troy Nunez on receiving and distributing, as well as possession of, child pornography.

Court documents state that Nunez possessed and sent sexual imagery depicting a child younger than 12. The alleged crimes go as far back as 2016, according to court documents. A judge issued a warrant September 27, 2023 and officers arrested Nunez the same day, according to court documents.

Court documents state describe Nunez as being in possession of three sexually graphic videos.

HSI and El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks announced the indictment in a news conference this afternoon.

Officials with the District Attorney's office say that Nunez was a teacher at the former Beall Elementary School. ABC-7 has reached out to El Paso Independent School District to learn more.

Details are limited at this time. ABC-7 is working to learn more. Watch the evening newscasts for more details.