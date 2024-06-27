Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso teacher indicted on child pornography charges

HSI
By
Updated
today at 3:27 PM
Published 2:28 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A grand jury has indicted Brian Troy Nunez on receiving and distributing, as well as possession of, child pornography.

Court documents state that Nunez possessed and sent sexual imagery depicting a child younger than 12. The alleged crimes go as far back as 2016, according to court documents. A judge issued a warrant September 27, 2023 and officers arrested Nunez the same day, according to court documents.

Court documents state describe Nunez as being in possession of three sexually graphic videos.

HSI and El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks announced the indictment in a news conference this afternoon.

Officials with the District Attorney's office say that Nunez was a teacher at the former Beall Elementary School. ABC-7 has reached out to El Paso Independent School District to learn more.

Details are limited at this time. ABC-7 is working to learn more. Watch the evening newscasts for more details.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content