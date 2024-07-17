EPISD experiencing districtwide phone system issues
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District is experiencing districtwide phone system issues right now.
EPISD officials posted an alert on the official website, and asked everyone who needs to contact staff to use the following phone number: 915-615-2722.
Read the district's full statement below:
"El Paso ISD is currently experiencing district-wide phone system issues. For assistance, please contact us at 915-615-2722. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to swiftly resolve this technical difficulty. We will notify you once the issue has been resolved."