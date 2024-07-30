35-year El Paso Sheriff’s Office veteran accused of giving cannabis to inmate

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Jail Annex employee Lance Brown was arrested today. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office accuse Brown of turning synthetic cannabis into sheet-thin slices, smuggling them into the annex, and giving them to an inmate.

Courtesy: EPCSO

Brown faces one count of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. The Fugitive Apprehension Unit booked the 35-year Sheriff's Office veteran into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond. He has since bonded out and resigned.

The investigation into Brown's alleged actions started earlier this month when Sheriff's detectives learned about an inmate in the annex getting drugs from outside and distributing them within. Through their investigation, they say they learned Brown was allegedly bringing the drugs in.

“The illegal acts of this high ranking Sheriff’s Office employee are reprehensible and placed the health of inmates in jeopardy. Criminal acts will not be tolerated and those responsible will be held accountable” said El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles.